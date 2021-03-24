GATE CITY, VA - Sheila Harless, 62, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She attended Gate City High School, and she held several Jobs in the area, she was most proud of her time as Manager of Whites Fresh Foods. She enjoyed crocheting, for her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Harless and Nellie Mae Smith, her siblings; Harry Harless, and Carl Harless. She is survived by her four children, William Charlie Jones (Beth) of Duffield, VA., Victoria E. Jones of Kingsport, TN., Alex Jones (Nikkome) of Gate City, VA, Jessica Delgrande (Everett) of Salisbury, N.C., sister Sue Linkous of Gate City, VA, Carol Hall of Kingsport, TN., Virginia Larkins of Gate City, VA., twelve grandchildren, several other close relatives and friends. Due to the covid 19 pandemic all services will be private. You may go online to view the updated arrangements, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.