KINGSPORT - Sheila Gwen Farmer, age 62, of Kingsport, born April 6, 1959, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Sheila was a loving mother, grandmother and the heart of her family. She gave all of herself to all of us and made sure we knew what to do to see her again.
She was preceded in death by her parents, McKinley Christian Sr. and Mary (Wayne) Light; her brother, Kenneth “Kenny” Christian and her precious daughter, Melissa Farmer.
Sheila is survived by her children, Michael (Angie) Lawson, Trish (Donnie) Cradic, Melanie (Todd) Odham, Shane (Karen) Farmer; grandchildren, Alex, Christian, and Matthew Lawson, Sophie Cradic, Kyler Odham, Elisa and Lydia Farmer; brothers, Dennis (Vinette) Christian, Tim Christian, Mark (Angie) Christian, McKinley Christian, Jr.; sister, Carol Brown; along with several nieces and nephews and her best friend, Mikie Jones.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and special nurse Amanda, Preacher Tom, and Rev. Dennis Spears for bringing her the Word when she wasn’t able to go to church and all of the friends and family who have cared for us and prayed for us.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Dennis Spears officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Christian, Scott Carver, Keith Easterly, TJ Odham, Stanley Carver and Brock Lawson.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Sheila Lawson Farmer.