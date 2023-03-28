SULLIVAN COUNTY - Sheila Faye Fields, 76, Sullivan County, TN, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at her residence.
Sheila was born in Tazewell County, VA, on June 30, 1946, to the late Ervin Edward Gibson and Laura Evelyn (Lucas) Gibson.
Along with her parents, Doyle Fields; sisters, Jo Ann Musick, and Judy Ward; and brothers, Ervin Edward Gibson, Jr., Essie Lee Gibson, and Ernest Eugene Gibson preceded her in death.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Trudy Fields (Sabrina Hess); son, Barnie (Kim) Fields, & son and daughter by love, David (Cynthia) Gibson; sisters, Patsy (L.C.) Beavers, Mary Stephens, Doris McConnell, Cassie Hensley, and Almeda (Hagan) Lawson; Grandchildren, Holly Fields, April Fields, Justin Church, and Brandy Gilliam; great-grandchildren, Jaden Church, Aleah Fields, Jordan Fields, Elin Fields, Lola Gilliam, Eli Hicks, and Riley Fields; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Deb McConnell, Paul (Karen) Roberts, and Bobby (Sharon) Shockley.
The family will receive friends from 1-3p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Good Shepard Baptist Church, 150 New Beason Well Rd. Kingsport, TN, 37660. Services will follow the visitation at 3:00p.m., with Pastor Robert Fletcher, Brother Vince Salyer, and Brother Todd Cassel officiating. Sister Tammy Riner, Brother Steve Gilliam, Brother Todd Jennings, and The Rose Family will provide the music.
Graveside services will follow at the Carter Cemetery in Fort Blackmore, VA. (9068 Hunters Valley Rd., W., (Rt. 653) 24250) Pete Beavers, Jaden Church, Evan Gibson, Evan Gilliam, Alex Rogers, Scott Buchanan, Peanut McConnell, Justin Church, and Justin Cook, Rick Harris, and Rick France will serve as pallbearers. Buck Browder will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
