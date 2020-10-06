SURGOINSVILLE – Sheila Faye Breeding, 69, our Sheila, beloved wife, mother, Nana, sister, friend, unwavering Tennessee fan, faithful NASCAR follower, lover of all cats and dogs, and the greatest hair dresser of all time, opened her eyes in the presence of her Lord early Monday morning October 5, 2020.
She is no longer in pain, and reunited with her mother, sister, godmother, and many other precious friends, customers, and family member. Our hearts are broken, but we rest in the comfort that she is in paradise and will be watching over us until we meet again. Our mom was a fighter and fought to stay with us until the very end. Anyone that knew her knows she never could sit still and was always thinking of others. Our mom loved deeply and was loved by so many. She was generous, quick to rally behind anything she could support. We know her reward is great in heaven.
A very special thank you to Natasha Kanipe for her care, love, and friendship. Our mom adored you. Also thank you to mom’s special friends, Mike Gibson, Rhonda and Marty Wagner, Kim Ladd, Brenda Atkins, Melody Giacometti and countless other friends and customers. You know who you are and how much mom loved you.
A celebration of life will be held from 5:30 – 7:30 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, all are welcome to gather. There will not be a formal service. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 9 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be Marty Wagner, Scott Jones, Matt Wilhjelm, Mike Gibson, Jeff Thacker, Jimmy Kindle. Honorary pallbearers will be the grandchildren, West VA friends, and UT Roof Riders.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hawkins County Animal Shelter.
