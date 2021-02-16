CHURCH HILL – Sheila Ann “Sheshe” Matlock, 56, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at her home.
Sheshe was born on May 22, 1964 in Kingsport, TN. She was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, aunt, and friend and she will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicky Griffith and her father, Charles C. Matlock.
Surviving are her mother, Sue Matlock, Church Hill, TN; beloved grandsons, Blaine and Charlie Griffith, Church Hill, TN; brother, Mike Matlock, Mt. Carmel, TN; son-in-law, Jarrod Griffith, Church Hill, TN; nephews, Hunter (Sasha) Matlock and Alex Matlock; special family member, Missy Matlock.
The family will receive friends anytime at the home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. With Bro. Kevin Wilson officiating. Music will be provided by Kenneth Davis.
Everyone planning to attend are asked to meet at 1:45 pm at the cemetery Thursday for the graveside service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
To express condolences to the Matlock family, please visit our website www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Matlock family.