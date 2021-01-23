NICKELSVILLE, VA - Sheila Ann Repass 81, of Nickelsville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at The Villages at Allendale. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband of over 60 years, Ransom Repass; sons, Randy Repass and wife Kathy, David Repass and wife Lucinda; daughter, Melissa Justice and husband James; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Dimond and husband Brian; along with a host of extended family and friends.
A private graveside will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Repass family.