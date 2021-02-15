Sheila Ann Matlock Feb 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL — Sheila Ann Matlock, 56, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at her home.Arrangements will be announced later by Carter-Trent/ Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheila Ann Matlock Carter-trent Scott County Arrangement Pass Away Weber City Hill Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.