KINGSPORT - Shearmalean Ann Johnson 79, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her daughter Linda Carter and husband Howard; grandson, Riki Buchanan; brothers, Paul Adams and wife Doris and Jerry Adams and wife Brenda; sister, Eastalee Vaughn and husband Sherill; sister-in-law, Leann Adams; along with a host of friends and extended family.
Per her wishes no formal services will be conducted.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
