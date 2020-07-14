KINGSPORT - Shayne R. “Bane” Banks, age 44, of Kingsport, left and departed to be with Christ on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence. Born in Pontiac, Michigan on May 20, 1976, a son of Cindy Lee Hancock and the late Gerald Roger Banks, he had resided in this area for the last 30 years. He graduated from Sullivan North High School in 1993 and attended Kaplan University. He married Dusk Marie Murray on September 4, 2004 in Kingsport. Shayne was a Veteran having served in the US Army until 1998. He had worked in the family flooring business before working for Lumber Liquidators for 4 ½ years.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, Poppy, brother and friend who loved to spend time with family, eat, making music with the family and making people laugh.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all family and friends who have come out to help and support, Caris Hospice, VA Medical Center and the VA Medical Center in Nashville.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his cousin, Mark Trent; and his paternal grandparents, Mary and Aston Banks.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Dusk Banks; children, Saige Marie Eaton, Leah Paige Banks and Jacob Cole Banks; grandchildren, Olivia Eaton and Evelyn Eaton; mother, Cindy Lee Huggins of Mountain City; brothers, Austin Huggins and wife, Whitney of Mountain City, and Joshua Banks and wife, Amanda of Yuma, VA; several cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and special friends, Shannon Greer and Joe Brown.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2118 Bloomingdale Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660. Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 7:00 pm with Pastor Stephen Caldwell, Pastor Josh Banks and his uncle, John Banks officiating. Special music will be by The Banks Family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathon Banks, Caleb Banks, Christopher Caldwell, Greg Pierson, Jeff Pierson, Trey Harkness, Adam Barker and Mark Trent (In spirit).
Military honors will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to a college savings fund for grandchildren, c/o Dusk Marie Banks.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Shayne "Bane" Banks.