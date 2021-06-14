KINGSPORT - Shawn O. Frost, 61, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center following a short illness.
A Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services in the Fireside Room.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christine LaGuardia Phillips Cancer Center, PO Box 238, Kingsport, TN 37662.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of the Regional Cancer Center in Kingsport.
The care of Shawn Frost and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services