KINGSPORT - Shawn O. Frost, 61, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center following a short illness.
He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a member of the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club.
Shawn served in the U. S. Naval Reserve and was a Sales Engineer for Scott County Telephone Co-op. Shawn enjoyed fishing, watching Tennessee Vols Football and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother Elsie Dean; father, Odell Frost and sister, Gilda Fields.
Those left to cherish Shawn’s memory are his loving wife, Donna Cox Frost; daughter, Laura Davis (Andrew); step-daughter, Amy Bruner (Chris); step-son, Casey Byington (Michaela); grandchildren, Tristan Tremblay and Emma Davis; step-grandson, Parker Byington and soon to be born baby boy Byington; honorary granddaughter, Laila; sisters, Alanna Ferrell and Scarlot Frost (Keith Cox); several nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services in the Fireside Room.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christine LaGuardia Phillips Cancer Center, PO Box 238, Kingsport, TN 37662.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of the Regional Cancer Center in Kingsport.
The care of Shawn Frost and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.