KINGSPORT – Shawn Daniel Edwards, 40 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.

A funeral service will follow at 4 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor George Winegar officiating.

The graveside service will be announced. 

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Edwards family.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video