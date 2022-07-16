Shawn Daniel Edwards Jul 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT – Shawn Daniel Edwards, 40 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center.The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.A funeral service will follow at 4 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor George Winegar officiating.The graveside service will be announced. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Edwards family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Kingsport Christianity Graveside Funeral Service Shawn Daniel Edwards Cemetery George Winegar Johnson City Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video