MOORESBURG- Shawn Buell, age 40 of Mooresburg, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was saved at an early age at Lakeshore Missionary Baptist Church. He was also very proud to be a graduate of ETSU.
Survivors include his wife, Kelley Buell; daughters, Makenzie and Kaylin Buell; parents, Steve and Darlene Buell; grandmother, Golda Northern; brothers, Tony (Stacey) Buell and Scott (Brooke) Buell; nephews, Brandon (Julie) Buell, Blake (Ashley) Buell, and Brett Buell; great-nephews, Kayson and Rowan Buell; special friend, David Johnson; and special uncle, Rick (Jenny) Blanken.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Alder Funeral Home and the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Marcus Long officiating. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Riverview Baptist Church Cemetery, Bean Station for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home