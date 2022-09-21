Shaun Minnick Sep 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Shaun Minnick, 48, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you