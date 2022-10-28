KINGSPORT - Shaun Keith Freeman, 45, of Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. Ryan Shaffer officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

