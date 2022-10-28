Shaun Keith Freeman Oct 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Shaun Keith Freeman, 45, of Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. Ryan Shaffer officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Memorial Service Funeral Home Ryan Shaffer Shaun Keith Freeman Officiating Condolence Recommended for you