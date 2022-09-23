KINGSPORT - Shaun Edward Minnick, age 48, of Kingsport, TN entered Heaven’s gates on September 20, 2022, after a long, hard fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Shaun was born July 11, 1974. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and UT Vols. His legacy will live forever in the lives of many. Shaun had coached community sports programs for over 20 years and had been President of Optimist Club of Kingsport - Bloomingdale for over 10 years, facilitating and making sure the kids have what they need to continue long after he was gone. Even after he could not coach anymore, he still had to be there – and was - until the end.
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents - his favorite “Papaw Charlie” Johnson; and mamaw, Lillian Johnson; along with grandfather, Edward Minnick; great-great grandmother, Dovie Johnson; as well as his father-in-law, Wayne Gibson.
Surviving to cherish the wonderful memories are his wife, Angela Gibson Minnick; sons, Daniel and Aaron Minnick and wife Jozey; step-son, Chris Gilliam and wife Megan; step-daughter, Alyssa Gilliam and boyfriend Nick Smith; mother, Teri Minnick; brother, Chance Minnick and wife Alice; grandchildren, Jaxson, Mia, Mason, Little Shaun, and Indiana; grandmother, Wilma “2Mom” Minnick; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Gibson; brother-in-law, Bill Gibson; sister-in-law, Jody Head and husband Trevor; nieces, “His Abi Migit” Ava and Sophia; nephews, Charlie, JJ, and Parker, step-niece and nephews; several uncles, aunts, cousins, and a slew of great friends; but will be missed most of all by his fur baby that was always his side, Bella Grace.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Arcadia United Methodist Church. The memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. with Rev. Charles Killborn and Jackie Flannary, Jr., officiating.