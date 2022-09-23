KINGSPORT - Shaun Edward Minnick, age 48, of Kingsport, TN entered Heaven’s gates on September 20, 2022, after a long, hard fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Shaun was born July 11, 1974. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and UT Vols. His legacy will live forever in the lives of many. Shaun had coached community sports programs for over 20 years and had been President of Optimist Club of Kingsport - Bloomingdale for over 10 years, facilitating and making sure the kids have what they need to continue long after he was gone. Even after he could not coach anymore, he still had to be there – and was - until the end.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents - his favorite “Papaw Charlie” Johnson; and mamaw, Lillian Johnson; along with grandfather, Edward Minnick; great-great grandmother, Dovie Johnson; as well as his father-in-law, Wayne Gibson.

