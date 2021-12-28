KINGSPORT - Sharon Tara Early (Scales), age 51 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 24th, at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. She was known for having a heart of gold, always putting others before herself. Faithful to her family, she was known as a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She had a love for fashion and beauty and was a certified cosmetologist. She was also a certified phlebotomist and found joy in serving others through her excellent skills as a cook. She attended Dobyns-Bennett High School. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Arthur and Veola Charles; paternal grandparents, J.B., and Ella Scales; sister Cheryl Scales, son Christopher Scales, and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her three sons, Kenneth Scales, Joseph Early, and Matthew Early; grandchildren, Jayla Scales, Izaak Scales, Knox Scales, and Bryce Scales; mother, Frankie M. Isom; father, James T. Scales Sr. (Irene); stepfather William Isom, Sr; and siblings, James T. Scales Jr., Shirley Scales, Franky Scales, and William Isom Jr. (Raina); several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. - 12:00 pm on Friday, December 31, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A celebration of life service will begin at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. James T. Scales III, Rev. Lester D. Lattany, Rev. Roy Charles and Rev. Dr. Melvin T. Conley officiating. Friends and family may also call on the family at the home of the brother, William Isom Jr., located at 1158 Ridgecrest Avenue, Kingsport, TN 37660. The family would like to especially thank Carter Trent Funeral Home of Church Hill for their assistance in arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Scales family.