CHURCH HILL - Sharon Sue “Susie” Anderson, 62, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, March 1, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born September 12, 1958, in Kingsport, to the late Fred and Edith Baker Anderson.
Susie was an independent, strong willed, red headed lady who loved children and was an excellent cook. She was well known for her delicious cheesecake.
Susie was a graduate of E.T.S.U. and worked several years as a legal secretary. She was a volunteer for Campus Crusade for Christ in San Bernardino, CA.
In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her brother, Fred “Mike” Anderson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Kent Anderson and wife Sharon, Vincent Anderson; special nieces, Catherine, Jessica, Lauren, Anna and Rachel; host of cousins and friends, her fur baby, Roscoe.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Anderson officiating.
Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Campus Crusade for Christ at Cru.org
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Jessica and George Johnson and the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center for their incredible love and care.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Sharon Sue “Susie” Anderson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.