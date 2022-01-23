DRYDEN, VA - Sharon Powers Peters, of Dryden, VA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Norton
Community Hospital in Norton, VA, at the age of 79. She was a devoted wife, mother and Mommaw.
She resides now in her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior.
Sharon was a longtime member of the Dryden United Methodist Church and held close ties to her
church family. She loved and trusted in the Lord will all her heart. A central tenet of her life was her
faith, which she let guide her through joys and challenges and, in many ways, she brought it into the
lives of those around her. She was kind, wise and generous and she had an extraordinary energy which
will truly be missed.
Sharon shined brightly in many areas of her life. She won the Grand Champion prize and blue ribbons for
her crocheted works of art at local fairs. She was known by friends and family for her delicious
homemade butterscotch and chocolate pies and her grandchildren loved her breakfast biscuits and
pancakes. It was her passion to keep her home and farm clean and beautiful, from helping her
husband put up hay to maintaining a meticulous lawn. She loved all flowers and they grew to their full
glory under her care. She was an emblem and teacher of perseverance, strength and love. Although
gone from this world, her light and spirit will live on in her family and in those whose lives she touched.
She is preceded in death by her father, Carmen Powers; her beloved mother, Kittie Hobbs Powers
Livesay; half-brothers, Charles and Rick Powers; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sharon leaves behind her devoted husband of 61 years, Henry J. Peters, Jr.; her three children: daughter,
Dawn Peters; son, Greg Peters (wife Karen), daughter, Lisa Peters; her six grandchildren: Alexandra
Valdez, Sarah Glass (husband Tony), Savannah Valdez, Katherine Peters, Marshall Peters, and Rachel
Peters; three great-grandchildren and several dear cousins.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Norton Community Hospital for their care. To
Elaine Day, Sharon's dear friend and cousin, with whom she shared a very special bond over these last
several years, a very special thank you.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 29th, from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, at Dryden United
Methodist Church, 206 Orr Rd, Dryden, VA. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor
Bill Rines officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Dryden United Methodist Church, PO Box 57, Dryden, VA
24243 in Sharon's memory.
To view the obituary and sign the guest book please visit the website at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com.
Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA. is in charge of the arrangements.