KINGSPORT – Sharon Marie (Clark) King, 73, departed this life on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Wexford House.
She was born on September 15, 1948 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, a daughter of the late William Lewis Clark and Dorothy (Whitsell) Clark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David King; daughter, Carrie DeVault; brother, Jimmy Clark.
Surviving are her brothers, Tommy Clark and wife Janice, David Clark and wife Denise; grandchildren, Joshua Jones and Sara Jones; several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Sharon’s wishes, she will be cremated. Services will be announced at a later date.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home of Weber City, VA is serving the family.