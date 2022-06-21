KINGSPORT – Sharon Marie (Clark) King, 73, departed this life on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Wexford House.

She was born on September 15, 1948 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, a daughter of the late William Lewis Clark and Dorothy (Whitsell) Clark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David King; daughter, Carrie DeVault; brother, Jimmy Clark.

Surviving are her brothers, Tommy Clark and wife Janice, David Clark and wife Denise; grandchildren, Joshua Jones and Sara Jones; several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Sharon’s wishes, she will be cremated. Services will be announced at a later date.

To express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home of Weber City, VA is serving the family.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video