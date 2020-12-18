HILTONS, VA - Sharon Lynn Edwards, 72, of Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her residence.
She was born September 10, 1948, in Kingsport, to the late Gerald E. and Ella Jo Bradshaw Leonard.
Sharon was a loving and giving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, reading and traveling with her grandchildren.
Sharon received her B.S. Degree in Mathematics from William & Mary College in Williamsburg, VA. She taught Mathematics in the Richmond County, VA School System and retired there following nine years of service. Following retirement, she was a substitute teacher in the Scott County School System for several years.
Mrs. Edwards was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher in the Children’s Ministry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald C. Edwards; son, Ronald K. Edwards; sisters, Monica Jo Couch and Sarah Leonard; brother, Harlow Leonard.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter-in-law, Lisa Edwards; grandchildren, Tyler Edwards and Seth Edwards, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call from 1:00-2:00 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. The family will not be present for the visitation hour. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic those attending the visitation are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
A private family Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:30 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. The service may viewed live at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160824935790994
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:30 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The American Parkinson Disease Association at apda@apdaparkinson.org
The family extends their sincere appreciation to all of Sharon’s caregivers.
