HILTONS, VA - Sharon Lynn Edwards, 72, of Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her residence.
Friends may call from 1:00-2:00 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. The family will not be present for the visitation hour. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic those attending the visitation are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
A private family Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:30 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. The service may viewed live at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160824935790994
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:30 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The American Parkinson Disease Association at apda@apdaparkinson.org
The family extends their sincere appreciation to all of Sharon’s caregivers.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Sharon Lynn Edwards and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.