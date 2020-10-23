Sharon Loraine Maness Castle, age 75, of 345 Sims Street, went to be with the Lord, Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Bryce W. Castle of the home; her two daughters, Christy Fincher of Jacksonville, FL and Melanie Berry and husband David Berry of Union, SC; her son-in-law, David Fincher of Commerce, GA; her sister, Barbara M. Wallen and husband Ralph Wallen of Whitmire, SC; her three grandsons, Joshua Berry, Ethan Fincher, and Arlen Fincher; her granddaughter, Whitney Berry; her sister-in-law, Ruth B. Castle of Whitmire; special friends, Bill and Beth Lewis of Chappells, SC, Mark E. English of Whitmire, and Linda Brock of Whitmire; and her two nephews, Dennis B. Wallen and Lane Maness.
Mrs. Castle is predeceased by her daughter, Monica Rene Castle; her father and mother, Admar D. Maness and Addie F. Maness; her brothers, Billy R. Maness, Larry E. Maness and wife Brenda Maness; an infant brother, Blane Maness; and one “adopted” son, Creighton “Andy” Lewis.
Sharon was a member of Friendship Baptist Church of Whitmire, SC and was a devout Christian who taught Sunday School and Mentored for the Church Youth Activities. She was a Pastor’s Wife and gave of herself tirelessly to serve God, her children, the church, and her husband in his calling.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 3 PM at the Friendship Baptist Church with burial to take place at the Whitmire Cemetery. The family will receive friends, Wednesday Evening, October 21, 2020 from 7 to 9 PM at the Friendship Baptist Church.
Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire