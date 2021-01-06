BLOUNTVILLE - Sharon Lane, 71, Blountville, died on Monday, January 4, 2021. Born in Kingsport, she had resided in Sullivan County for her entire life. Sharon was a devout Christian. She was a Veteran of the U.S. Army Sharon was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lane; parents, Ralph and Mildred Hartsock; and brother, Rodney Diehl Hartsock.
Sharon is survived by her son, Jeremiah Lane and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Madison Lane and Jacob Lane; sister, Sheila Davis and husband, Tommy; several nieces and nephews; and her friends at Ridgewood Barbeque, Frances Knight, Shirley Cox and Linda Stallard.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm.
The graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Skeen Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tom Davis, Brett Harmon, Landon Davis, Harley Hass, Ben Hass, Kevin Hass and Jacob Lane.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Westview Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, 1037 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.
