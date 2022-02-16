KINGSPORT - Sharon Kay Schmoldt, age 67 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Sharon was born in Kentucky on March 13, 1954 to the late Ella Mae and Dan Potter. She was of Christian faith and loved the Lord. Sharon had a big heart and loved everyone.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Carl Schmoldt; brother, Danny Potter and sisters, Glenda Jackson, Cathy Edwards and Vera Adams.
She is survived by her daughter Tammy Lemaster (Bruce Treadway); son, Wesley Schmoldt (Carol); grandchildren, Jacob Collier, Alexus Schmoldt, Savannah Schmoldt, Gaige Schmoldt and Zoey Schmoldt; great-grandchild, Djent Nichols; sister, Sue Ramey; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday. February 18 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Gail McMurray Scheffers officiating.
The family requests that those attending wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
She will be laid to rest at the Veterans Affairs National Cemetery at Mountain Home, TN.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Owens, Shawn Owens, Jacob Collier, Travis Johnson, Andy Potter, Austin Potter, Austin Nichols and Denny West.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Cindy Harrison and Bruce Treadway.
