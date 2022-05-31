ROGERSVILLE - Sharon Jeanell Williams, age 58, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2022, in Rogersville.
Sharon was born to Pearl and Paul Horton on November 28, 1963. She was married to Keith Williams. She worked at Contour Industries for 28 years and was looking forward to retiring in about a year. Sharon was a caring and loving wife. She also loved her grandchildren; they were her entire world. She always spent her free time helping others.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Horton; mother and father-in-law, Herbert and Gladys Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Williams; mother, Pearl Horton (Nay Presley); son, Travis Williams (Stephanie); three grandkids that she loved dearly, Noah, Jonah and Emma Williams; brother, Lynn Horton (Connie Lyons); sister-in-law, Kathy Winegar (Don), Brenda Starnes. As well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Nathan Taylor and Jerry Anderson officiating. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am June 1, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ken Presley, Dave Presley, Nay Presley, Don Winegar, Travis Williams, and Noah Williams. Honorary pallbearers are Nancy Mayo and Jonah Williams. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.