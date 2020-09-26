BIG STONE GAP, VA - Sharon Dorton, 62, passed away suddenly Wednesday, September 23. She worked at the Wal-Mart Deli for over 15 years and considered the people she worked with as part of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil A. and Juanita Nix Dorton; beloved sister, Diana Maggard.
She is survived by three brothers, Cecil (Joe) Dorton and wife Judy from Chester, VA, Dan (Cokey) Dorton and wife Audrey from North Prince George, VA, Jerry Dorton and wife Monica from Big Stone Gap, VA; sister, Debra Purkey and husband Joey from Morristown, TN; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Sunday, September 27 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 pm Monday, September 28 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery officiated by Rev. Nick Brewer.
Due to covid – 19 state regulations, those attending visitation and funeral services are asked to wear mask/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.