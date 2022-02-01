CHURCH HILL – Sharon Diane Arrington, 69, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at her residence.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Arrington Family Cemetery with Rev. Greg Fletcher officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM and a 4X4 vehicle is mandatory.
