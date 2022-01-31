CHURCH HILL – Sharon Diane Arrington, 69, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at her residence.
Sharon lived most of her life in Georgia before moving to Church Hill, TN. She retired from working the deli at Food Lion.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Scott Arrington; parents, Hermin and Evelyn Tankersley; brothers, Jack and Randy Tankersley; sister, Nancy Johnson.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Gary Arrington; sons, Mark and Adam Arrington; 3 grandchildren, Maleah, Everli, and Holden Arrington; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Arrington Family Cemetery with Rev. Greg Fletcher officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM and a 4X4 vehicle is mandatory.
