GATE CITY, VA - Sharlie Free Houseright, 83, of Gate City, VA, passed away Monday, December 29, 2020 at the Nova Health and Rehab Center, Weber City, VA.
Sharlie was born in Natural Tunnel, VA on August 15,1937 to the late M.C. and Laura (Barker) Free.
She retired from the Scott County Housing Authority in 2000.
In addition to her parents, her husband, William Houseright; daughter, Alice Ramey; son, Chris Houseright; infant granddaughter, Christina Houseright; and 13 brothers and sisters preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Bise and husband, Randy, Gate City, VA; son, Tim Dockery and wife, Jessica, Gate City, VA; daughter, Melanie Houseright, Kingsport, TN; along with 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and sister, Janet Cox, Kingsport, Tn.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021 at MC. Free Cemetery, Duffield, VA with Brother Phillip Free and Brother Bill Tignor officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Saturday for the graveside service.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flower donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation donor services at www.parkinsons.org
The family would like to thank the staff of Nova Health and Rehab center for their care of Sharlie.
