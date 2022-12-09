Shannon (Buck) Williams Dec 9, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Shannon (Buck) Brent Williams, 49, Gate City, VA went to his heavenly home, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gate City Va Shannon Brent Williams Funeral Home Arrangement Buck Recommended for you