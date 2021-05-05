KINGSPORT - Shannon Scott Arrington, 49, Kingsport, TN passed away, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Shannon was born in Sullivan County, TN on August 11, 1971 and was the son of the late Billy Cecil Arrington and Lola (Salling) Brock.
He retired from the United States Navy as a Chief Petty Officer and was employed as Project Manager with Locknet.
In addition to his parents, his brother, Randall Malcom Arrington preceded him in death.
Shannon is survived by his daughter, Cydnie Stapleton and husband, Brandon, Kingsport, TN; son, Roan Arrington and Makenzie Garrett, Johnson City, TN; grandchildren, Cooper (Super Cooper) Stapleton and Brynley Stapleton; adopted daughter, Logan Rentfrow, Big Stone Gap, VA; adopted son, Josh Arrington, Big Stone Gap, VA; father, Larry Bledsoe, Kingsport, TN; sister, Donna (Arrington ) Williams and husband, Tony, Gate City, VA and Andrea Begley and husband, Arron, Kingsport, TN; brothers, Billy Wayne Arrington, Kingsport, TN and Gerald Ray Arrington, Gate City, VA; step mother, Lois Arrington, Kingsport, TN; nieces, Sheena Davenport and husband, Brad, Mount Carmel, TN and Tisha Griffis and husband, Jeremy, Gate City, VA; along with several other nieces, and great nieces and nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Billy Wayne Arrington and Evangelist Tyer McMullins officiating. Billy Wayne Arrington will provide the music.
Military graveside services will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Salling Grizzle Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Jeremy Griffis, Brandon Stapleton, Brad Davenport, Alex Spivey, Randall Spivey, and Nate Williams will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the medical staff of Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center; especially Autumn and Ken for their love and care of Shannon.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Salling Grizzle Cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Arrington family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Shannon Scott Arrington.