RODA, VA - Shane Keith Sneed, 49, went home to be with our lord and savior at his home on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Shane was a very special person who was always happy. He loved life and his family. Shane was a 1989 graduate of Appalachia High School, and also a graduate of M.E.C.C. with an associate degree in drafting. He was a former employee of Mulligan Lumber and Verizon. He was preceded in death by Pauline Wagner "Old Mamaw" and a cousin, Shirley Horton. He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Perry Sneed, his "Gertrude"; his son, Slater Keith Sneed; daughter, Brittany Christian, his "Brat." Also surviving is his Mother, Heidi Wagner; his father, Emory Sneed, Jr.; one brother, Shannon Sneed; Nephew, Kullen Sneed; aunt, Marlene Wagner Horton; his special in-laws, Sylvia Sue and Cleveland Sexton; along with several special nieces and nephews. Shane also leaves behind his special friends Althea and Mike Gaddis, Blake Skeen, and his four-legged friend CoCo. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shane Sneed.