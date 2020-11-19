Shane Anthony Seals, 44, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, due to a massive heart attack.
Shane Seals was born on April 16, 1976 in Rogersville, Tennessee. Shane could do anything he put his mind to do. He attended Cherokee High School and East Tennessee State University. He always found new friends anywhere his journeys took him. He had a charming personality and would help anyone in need. Shane’s life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. P.S. Tom Brady is the MAN.
He is survived by his mother, Earlene and Frank Harris; his father, Kenzie and Penny Seals; his daughters, Taylor and Lauren Seals; and girlfriend, Tonya Wilt.
A celebration of life will be held April 16, 2021 at Marble Hall Road. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.