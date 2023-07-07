SFC (Retired) Charles R. Cowden left his earthly home after a brief illness on July 5th, 2023.
He was a retired sergeant first class of the U.S, Army, a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America, a husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles Bruce Cowden and mother Jewel Scruggs Cowden, as well as three brothers, two sisters, a daughter-in-law and a granddaughter.
Surviving family includes Shirley J. Cowden, wife of 61 years, daughter Donna Cowden Ashe and her husband Terry, son Bill Cowden and his wife Leslie and daughter Lenora Cowden, and son Travis Stallard and wife Sarah. Grandchildren are Eric Ashe, Jessie Cowden and wife Jordan, Nicholas Cowden, Amanda Morelock, Jason Morelock, Amanda Ashe Bryant and Chris Elia, and chosen grandson Logan Sherman. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home and Memorial Park. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home and Memorial Park (formerly East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 TN-75, Blountville, TN 37617).
Burial will follow at Hamlett-Dobson Memorial Park with Military Rites accorded by DAV Chapter #39.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Charles' name to K9s For Warriors (k9sforwarriors.com). This organization provides service dogs to soldiers suffering from PTSD and other service related issues.