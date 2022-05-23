KINGSPORT - Seth Alexander Thomas, 34, of Kingsport, TN, beloved son of Linda and Mitch Thomas, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, after a short illness.
Born on June 19, 1987, he was a graduate of Central High School and Northeast State Community College. An avid fan of basketball, Seth loved the Kentucky “Blue” Wildcats and never failed to watch every game.
A member of Kelly Street Baptist Church, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecial and Willie Anderson, Nadine and Gerald Thomas, and Clarsie Thomas.
Seth is survived by his parents, his sister Whitney Thomas McPeek and niece Avery McPeek, numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and a multitude of dear friends.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and doctors in the ER and ICU units of HVCH for their kindness and care of Seth during his illness.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public funeral service.
A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.