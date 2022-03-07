KINGSPORT - Selva N Castle, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
She was born and raised in Lee County VA, and Worked at Kingsport Press when she moved to Kingsport TN in the early 1950's.
She is preceded in death by her parents Bradley Rhea & Mary Hall Newberry of Lee County VA; Her loving husband of 50 years Hubert E. Castle; Brother Samuel J Newberry; and Granddaughter Kelly Allison Castle.
Selva is survived by daughter Doris Castle; Son N. David Castle & wife Shirley; granddaughter LaToya Necessary; Great Grandson Phoenix Dunn.
Graveside service will be held Thursday March 10, 2022 at 2 PM at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. With Pastor Kevin Morris officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the CASTLE family.