STICKLEYVILLE, VA - Scotty Wayne Ward, was born September 30, 1976 in Harlan, KY. He passed away unexpectedly November 27, 2022 at the age of 46.
Scotty graduated from Lee High School in 1994 and went on to work in the Coal Mines for 15 years and later worked in the Scrap Metal Business for several years. He was a lifelong resident of Lee County and would help anybody he could. He loved to hunt and trade on anything. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill Sr. and Lizzie Ward and Ed and Emmer Davis.
He is survived by his parents, Doug and Sue Ward, one daughter, Makayla and husband J.R. Poteet. His sister, Melissa and husband David Dillman all of Stickleyville. Also by an uncle, several aunts, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Glen Early, Danny Early, Gene Bowen, Robert Young, J.R. Poteet and David Dillman.
Family and friends can view between 9 and 9:30 am on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2002 in the Ward Cemetery in Stickleyville, VA with Pastor Bob Grider officiating.
Online condolences are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.