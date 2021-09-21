CHURCH HILL - Scotty James Hensley, 55, passed away on September 17, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 PM with Pastor Donald Madden, Roy Messer, and Donnie Derrick officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Fall Branch. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:45 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Hensley, Hunter Hensley, Tim Presley, Ethan Presley, Dave Presley, Dustin Nave, Arnold Loftis, and Luke Hartgrove. His grandson will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The Hensley family would like to thank the staff of Fresnius Kidney Care, The Radiology Department at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center, Dr. Marta Wayt and her staff for being extremely caring and kind over the course of Scott’s illness.
To leave an online message for the Hensley family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Hensley family.