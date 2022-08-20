Scottie Simpson Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE – Scottie Simpson, 48, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 19, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scottie Simpson Funeral Home Arrangement Hill Christianity Lord Recommended for you