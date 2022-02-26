“A faithful friend to the end.”
Scottie Lynn Calhoun, born September 27, 1947, in Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully February 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, with his family at his bedside
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Wayne McCarty officiating. Music will be provided by Dave and Debbie Easterling.
Burial will follow at Calhoun Cemetery
Pallbearers will be his grandson, Jacob Wolfe, and his nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Jones, Eddie Thomas, Wallace Lane, Doug Tipton, and Joe Watkins.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
We would like to thank and give recognition to Allison Littleton, RN, Respiratory Therapist Donna, Anthony, and Joe.
