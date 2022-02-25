“A faithful friend to the end.”
Scottie Lynn Calhoun, born September 27, 1947, in Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully February 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, with his family at his bedside. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Scottie was so loved by all of his nephews. He always believed in being honest; he would always tell you the truth whether you wanted to hear it or not. While in the hospital, he would get confused and angry when the nurses would try to tell him what to do. He would say, “I’m a fine citizen and an upstanding Republican”. Scottie also loved working on his farm. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Army, serving a tour in Vietnam. He met the love of his life, Linda Joyce Caldwell, while stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco, California. After they married, they moved back to Tennessee, and he started working at Tennessee Eastman until he retired in 2002.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph Shelton and Stella Grim Calhoun; two infant sisters, Wanda and Vivian; sister, June Vaughn; brothers, Roby Calhoun and Hamilton Calhoun.
Scottie is survived by his wife, Linda, of 53 years; daughter, Christiana (Jason) Wolfe; son, Robert Scott Calhoun; grandchildren, Laken and Jacob Wolfe; brother, R.S. (Donna) Calhoun, Jr.; sisters, Sue (Eddie) Thomas, Martha (Steve) Elliott, Anita (Ron) McGhee and Kathy (Wilbur) Hite.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Wayne McCarty officiating. Music will be provided by Dave and Debbie Easterling.
Burial will follow at Calhoun Cemetery
Pallbearers will be his grandson, Jacob Wolfe, and his nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Jones, Eddie Thomas, Wallace Lane, Doug Tipton, and Joe Watkins.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
We would like to thank and give recognition to Allison Littleton, RN, Respiratory Therapist Donna, Anthony, and Joe.
