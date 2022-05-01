KINGSPORT - Scottie Deel, 78, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 9, 1943 in Richlands, VA. to the late Meredith and Ada Deel.
Scottie was a graduate of Ketron High School. He retired from ABF Trucking Co. He was a member of Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church. Scottie served six years in United States Army National Guard.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as attending the local auto racing short tracks, bluegrass music festivals, antique automobiles and Vols basketball.
In addition to his parents, Scottie was the last surviving member of the family of ten children.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of fifty six years, Jean Deel; son, Jeff Deel (Kim) of Kingsport; daughters, Libby Deel of Kingsport, and Kelly Rimer (Brandon) of Easley, SC; grandchildren, Amber Whitaker (Austin), Kayla Deel, John Michael Hale, Abigail Woodward, Dalton Morgan, Caitlin Rimer, Will Rimer and Ben Rimer; two great granddaughters, Briley and Everleigh Whitaker; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Deel family will honor Scottie’s life with a Graveside Service on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Garden of David in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 1 pm with Rev. Bob Ferguson and Rev. Marshall Steinle officiating. Brandon Rimer, Justin Wright, Ben Rimer, Dalton Morgan, Will Rimer and John Michael Hale will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Hawk, Vic Burdine, George Bentley, Jack Ketron, Austin Whitaker and Gary O’Quinn.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Deel family by visiting ww.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081