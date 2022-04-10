PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Scott Woliver, age 57, was a lifelong resident of Woliver Loop in Pennington Gap, VA. He was a graduate of Pennington High School, class of 1983, business owner of Scott's Well Service, Inc., Member and Deacon of Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Wooday.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Cathleen and Dana Ray Woliver, father-in-law Bob Wright and sister Judy Burgin.
Scott loved spending time with his family, rabbit hunting with his beagles, sports announcing for WSWV radio station and serving his community.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Elaine Wright Woliver, sons, Johnny Woliver and wife Jessica of Kannapolis, NC, Scotty Woliver and wife who Scott loved to call "his Kailey Jane", Cameron Ledford of the home. Grandsons; Kyle Scott Woliver and Robert Lane Woliver. Brothers, Michael Woliver and wife Shirley of Jonesville, VA, Ray Woliver and wife Debbie of Pennington Gap, VA. Sisters, Jan Carter and husband William of Jonesville, VA, Kathy Cooper and husband Joey of Pennington Gap of Pennington Gap, VA, Mother-in-law Carol Wright of Pennington Gap, VA, brothers-in-law Larry Burgin, Robbie Wright and wife Lisa of Pennington Gap, VA, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Stan Lewis and Tom Williams officiating. Those attending the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 to go in procession to Woliver Family Cemetery at 11:00 am.
To send condolences and sign guest book please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.