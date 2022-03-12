PINEY FLATS - Scott Richard Templeton, Piney Flats, TN, a loving husband and devoted father, passed away on February 8, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
A native of Kingsport, TN, son of Dr. William P Templeton and Betty Jean Alves Templeton, Scott lived his life in his beloved mountains of East Tennessee where he found pleasure hiking, watching wildlife, finding a forgotten waterfall, or gazing into the stars, as Scott was a man of wonder. He enjoyed boating, raft-ups, dock parties and late nights on Boone Lake with treasured friends and family. He took his passion for boating further into the intercoastal waterway and Caribbean Islands. He was an avid and enthusiastic Tennessee football fan and enjoyed participating in the Vol Navy as well.
Scott had many passions in life, reading a new book, thought provoking conversations, snorkeling and diving, but it was history that stole his heart at a very young age. He was an avid historian for the War between the States, founder and charter member of the re-enactment group in this area, the 19th TN Infantry Regiment, CSA. He had a great love for his beloved South and was a true southern gentleman. With this love he belonged to many historical societies and organizations. Scott also had great interest in World War II. He was always, first and foremost, a devoted and steadfast family man. It was the simple things in life he so truly enjoyed with his family, watching old movies, Sunday games or road trips, traveling, trying new foods and restaurants, but mostly just being in the presence of his loving wife and devoted daughters. He loved a good thunderstorm and watching the sunset and the blue herons take flight at his home on Boone lake.
Scott wore a number of hats in his many years in the tourism industry. As an active board member for both regional and multi-state tourism organizations, his efforts were recognized in the industry winning several sales and marketing awards over the years. He created awards to recognize excellence by industry professionals. He also created the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing Collage Scholarship Program, the Wiley Oakley Tennessee Tourism Award and the Tennessee Tourism Blizzard annual educational conferences. Scott was a recipient of the Gladiator Award for Tourism for the State of Tennessee.
Scott is survived by his wife, Melinda Templeton, daughter Lauren Kozik and husband Ray Kozik, Charleston, SC, daughter Candice Templeton, Piney Flats, TN, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Barbara Dunbar, Cindy Nollman, and Robin Ghosh.
There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains. Scott’s vivaciousness for life and bringing laughter with his quick wit to so many will live through all those who knew him and will be sorely missed.
A celebration of life will be held April 9th, 2022 from 5-7pm at the Doubletree Hotel in Johnson City, TN in the ballroom.
