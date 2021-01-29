WEBER CITY, VA – Scott “Pidge” Hackney, 88 of Weber City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a short illness.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Allen Jessie and Pastor Terry Browder officiating. Pallbearers will be David Hackney, Rick Hackney, Mark Hackney, Paul Campbell, Gary Campbell and Larry Luber.
The family request that all attendees wear mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii Street, Kingsport, TN 37660 or the church of one’s choice.
