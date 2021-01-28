WEBER CITY, VA – Scott “Pidge” Hackney, 88 of Weber City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a short illness. Born in Russell County, VA, he had lived in Weber City for most of his life. He and his wife, Reba owned and operated Hackney Furniture for 50 years before they retired. Scott was a member of Homeland Baptist Church and loved gospel music and sang in the Ida Quartet for several years, later singing with the Sally’s Chapel Quartet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawton and Addie Sutherland Hackney; sisters, Dee Tilley (Glen) and Jewel Hill (Bill); brothers, Bernard Hackney (Juanita), Fred Hackney (Ann), Joe Bill Hackney (Hazel), Woodrow Hackney and four infant siblings.
Scott is survived by his wife of 68 years, Reba Arnold Hackney; brother and fishing buddy, Jessee Hackney (Zola); sister-in-law, Myrtle Hackney; special nieces and nephews, David Hackney (Linda), Teresa Luber (Larry) and Rick Hackney (April), several more nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Allen Jessie and Pastor Terry Browder officiating. Pallbearers will be David Hackney, Rick Hackney, Mark Hackney, Paul Campbell, Gary Campbell and Larry Luber.
The family request that all attendees wear mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii Street, Kingsport, TN 37660 or the church of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Hackney family.