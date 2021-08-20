August 13, 1941-August 10, 2021
GAINSVILLE, TX. - Scott Nelson Redwine, age 79 of Gainsville, TX.
Scottie passed away after a long battle with cancer.
He was a veteran of the Air Force and a member of the Pipefitters Union. Scottie was a very intelligent fellow and a great philosopher which enlightened and taught those close to him critical thinking.
Charismatic, entertaining, and a mentor was his persona.
All the kids he raised he gave the gift of wonder. A jokester for sure, he used to say, “I used to have a good memory until I ran out of film!” Nascar asked him to be a member but, he declined, however, years after you would see him racing his Roadrunner Superbird. Although divorced, he loved his ex-wife Hilda Daugherty Redwine till the end. “All his ex’s lived in Texas.” He loved them too!
Survivors include: Daughter, Lisa Redwine Combs, Son Josh Redwine, Sister Sharon Redwine, Brother Larry Redwine, Niece Leigh Redwine along with several other nieces and nephews. Grandchildren Allissa Sophia Redwine, Alivia Rovella Combs, Austin Counts, Brailey Redwine, Jadon Redwine. Great grandchildren: Avery Fields and August Redwine.
Preceded in death by: Great grandmother Sophia Mae Wood, Mother Rovella Wood Redwine, Father Herbert Redwine, Daughter Suzzette Redwine Counts, Son John Redwine, Grandson Adam Fields, Grandson Jon Redwine Robinson.
A life celebration will be conducted at a later date.