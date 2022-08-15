NICKELSVILLE, VA - Scott L. Stallard entered into rest on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

He was born March 17, 1929, in Nickelsville, VA (Big Moccasin), and was the son of the late John L. and Birdie M. (Redwine) Stallard.

