NICKELSVILLE, VA - Scott L. Stallard entered into rest on Saturday, August 13, 2022.He was born March 17, 1929, in Nickelsville, VA (Big Moccasin), and was the son of the late John L. and Birdie M. (Redwine) Stallard.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Ruth (Williams) Stallard.He is survived by his sons, Bill Stallard and wife, Debra, and John Stallard and fiancée, Debbie Ashens, granddaughter, Ruth Ann, and three great grandsons.Per Scott's wish, he will be cremated with no formal services. To sum up Scott with this direct quote from a respected friend, "Scott found humor in most situations and loved to share a good laugh. We need to carry on his legacy".We wish to give thanks to the staff of NOVA Health and Rehab, especially Lynn for their love and care of Dad.An online guest register is available for the Stallard family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Scott L. Stallard.